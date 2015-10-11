× Update: Victim of fatal York County accident identified

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– The York County Coroner’s office has identified the victim who died in a crash on Sunday morning in York County.

56-year-old Samuel B. Myers, of the 400-block of W. Philadelphia Street in York, died at the scene of the crash, along the 1700-block of Old York Road in Warrington Township. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say Myers was traveling south on Old York Road, when the driver of a Jeep going north, crossed over the center lines and collided with Myers’ vehicle. That driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment, their condition is unknown the coroner’s office said. Myers died at the scene.

An autopsy for Myers is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

State Police are still investigating the crash.

