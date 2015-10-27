× North Codorus resident shot by an apparent stray bullet

NORTH CODORUS TWP., York County, Pa. — A man visiting his parents was apparently hit by a bullet fired from a rifle while standing in their yard Monday afternoon. It happened in the 2000 block of Martin Road around 1:25 pm. Police think the shooting was accidental, but say they do not know the identity of the shooter.

Jeremy Dettinger, 24, of Spring Grove, was walking in the yard and suddenly felt a pain in his back and fell to the ground. A friend who was with him called 911.

The victim underwent surgery at York Hospital to remove the bullet. Police say the round fired was from a rifle. Extensive work will be performed in an attempt to determine the approximate location from where the round was fired, but investigators say it is clear that it was fired from a mile or more away from the scene. Dettinger would have sustained more severe injury if the rifle had been fired from a closer range, according to police. Dettinger is expected to make a full recovery.

Because of the great distance that the bullet traveled, It is believed that the shooter is not aware that a person was hit by the round. Anyone who may have additional information in regard to this case is asked to call Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333 ext. 100, or email them via www.swrpd.org, or call York County 911 at 717-840-5571.