This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Finding the perfect wedding venue is typically number one on a bride's list.

And, finding a place that incorporates elegance and classic beauty isn't easy.

We're taking you inside Stone Mill Inn, a venue that dates back nearly 300 years. Filed in: Morning Topics: Wedding Week Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email