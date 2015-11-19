Couple’s creative (and hilarious) pregnancy announcement confuses Grandpa-to-be

DALLAS — A Texas couple had a fun idea for their pregnancy announcement — and their video is now going viral.
Alexa Goolsby came up with the idea to reveal their pregnancy while doing the “Whisper Challenge,” a lip-reading game made famous by Jimmy Fallon.
The couple asked Alexa’s parents to read their lips while wearing noise-canceling headphones.
While Alexa’s mom figured it out pretty quickly, her dad needed some more time.
“I love this! This was definitely a family game day for the books!” Alexa wrote on her Facebook page.
The video has been viewed over 320,000 times.
