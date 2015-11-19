Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Closings & Delays

Couple’s creative (and hilarious) pregnancy announcement confuses Grandpa-to-be

Posted 12:10 PM, November 19, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DALLAS — A Texas couple had a fun idea for their pregnancy announcement — and their video is now going viral.

Alexa Goolsby came up with the idea to reveal their pregnancy while doing the “Whisper Challenge,” a lip-reading game made famous by Jimmy Fallon.

The couple asked Alexa’s parents to read their lips while wearing noise-canceling headphones.

While Alexa’s mom figured it out pretty quickly, her dad needed some more time.

“I love this! This was definitely a family game day for the books!” Alexa wrote on her Facebook page.

The video has been viewed over 320,000 times.