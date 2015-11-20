Mark Evans, Manheim Township Head Coach
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
PA Big 33 roster announced
-
Penn State’s 2018 Blue-White Game set for April 21
-
PIAA pushes its basketball championship schedule back to next week due to snowstorm
-
NFL cancels Sunday Night Football this week
-
Former Penn State star and Lebanon native Kerry Collins voted into College Football Hall of Fame
-
-
Alabama-Georgia championship game tickets reach record high
-
NFL, FOX agree on deal to televise ‘Thursday Night Football’
-
Chambersburg school officials, parents tackle school safety
-
State House to designate Wednesday, March 14 as ‘Saquon Barkley Day’
-
Update: PIAA basketball playoff games postponed to Thursday due to winter weather
-
-
Georgia teacher arrested on suspicion of firing gun in classroom after locking himself inside
-
Penn State ranked 3rd in the NCAA in average attendance last season, school says
-
At least 17 dead in Florida school shooting; suspect in custody, law enforcement says