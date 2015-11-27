Items seized during drug activity auctioned off in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- There was a unique twist on Black Friday shopping in York on Friday. The county district attorney's office held its fall Drug Task Force auction.

More than 50-vehicles, motorcycles, bikes and electronics were sold. All of the items have been seized during drug related activity.

"What these are, are cars that were seized and personal property that was seized from drug dealers and we auction it and the money is used to turn around and fund our drug task force," said York County District Attorney Tom Kearney.

The money pays for everyday operations for the task force, including police officer's salaries. The next task force auction will be held on Memorial Day.