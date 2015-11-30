× Awesome photo of melting speed limit sign goes viral

MUSTANG, Okla. — A photo showing a speed limit sign melting has gone viral.

Twitter user @barbiereif shared a photo that shows a speed limit sign in Mustang, Oklahoma melting. She tweeted the photo with the caption:

Ice Storm 2015 has started to melt. Power on, uverse not. # icestorm # mustang # oklahoma

KWTX Meteorologist Brady Taylor shared the photo on his Facebook page. It has over 17,000 likes and shares.

Five people died in single-vehicle accidents in Kansas, according to Lt. Adam Winters with the state’s Highway Patrol. He said all of the accidents could be attributed to black ice or hazardous road conditions.

Flooding claimed at least three lives in the Dallas area. The victims include a man in Garland, northeast of Dallas. Benjamin Floyd, 29, was on his way to work when raging floodwaters swept his car off the road, according to CNN affiliate KTVT. He was unable to get out of his vehicle before it was submerged Friday, Garland city officials said.

The two other flooding deaths came in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth, county emergency management officials said.

The National Weather Service reported ice storms in the Texas Panhandle. Three people died in a road accident on Interstate 40 about 45 miles west of Amarillo, the weather service reported.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js