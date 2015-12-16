× Increase In PA Table Games Revenue Reported For November

HARRISBURG, PA — Gross revenue from gambling at table games in Pennsylvania casinos during November 2015 was 2.83% higher than November of last year, according to figures released today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Posted on the Board’s web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, the report shows that this November’s gross table games revenue was $65,579,697 compared to $63,775,743 in revenue produced by the 12 casinos during November 2014.

Total tax revenue from table games play during November was $9,325,617 with an average of 1,159 tables in operation statewide on a daily basis.

Gross table games revenue for each of the casinos for November 2015 and November 2014 is as follows:

Casino November 2015 Table Games Revenue November 2014 Table Games Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $17,831,522 $17,128,472 4.10% Parx Casino $11,964,508 $10,966,413 9.10% SugarHouse Casino $8,141,088 $8,297,705 -1.89% Rivers Casino $5,667,955 $6,111,884 -7.26% Harrah’s Philadelphia $5,470,667 $5,253,420 4.14% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,811,006 $4,084,470 -6.70% Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,402,320 $3,560,587 -4.44% Valley Forge Casino Resort $2,822,614 $2,586,977 9.11% Hollywood Casino at Penn National $2,512,465 $2,465,911 1.89% The Meadows Casino $2,306,954 $1,834,577 25.75% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,220,439 $1,187,976 2.73% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $428,159 $297,351 43.99% Statewide Total $65,579,697 $63,775,743 2.83%

The increase in table games revenue coupled with the earlier reported 2.2% increase in slots revenue for November resulted in an overall gaming revenue increase for the month of 2.4%.