Boy, 13, accused of stealing $200 from Earl Twp. church on Christmas eve, second suspect sought

NEW HOLLAND, Pa.–A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he and another juvenile stole $200 from a Lancaster County church on Christmas eve.

Officers were called to the New Holland Church of the Nazarene located along the 400 block of Ranck Road in Earl Township on Dec. 26 for a reported burglary.

Officers reviewed surveillance video which showed the pair entering the church on Christmas eve around 7:20 p.m. Police say the duo stole $200 in cash.

Authorities charged the 13-year-old with burglary, conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking. The charges were filed through juvenile court system.

Police continue look for the second suspect.