Ex-pastor jailed on rape charges involving young girl

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ex pastor Jacob Malone is back in Chester County behind bars on multiple rape and sexual assault charges involving a young girl.

West Whiteland Township Police Malone arrived in the county at about 11:30 am Friday. Police were unable to serve an arrest warrant because he had been out of the country. He flew into New Jersey on Monday after a flight from Educator and was immediately taken into custody by U.S. Customs agents. He waived an extradition hearing prior to returning to Pennsylvania.

Charges against Malone include Rape, Rape of Substantially Impaired Person, Sexual Assault, Corruption of Minors, Endangering Welfare of Children, Institutional Sexual Assault, and Furnishing Liquor to Minor. Following arraignment, Malone was sent to the Chester County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for early February.

The female victim met Malone at a church in Mesa, Arizona where he was the pastor when she was about 12 years old. Several years later when she was 17, he invited her to stay with him and his family in Minnesota, where he had become pastor at a local church.

While in Minnesota, the victim alleged that Malone began trying to have inappropriate contact with her. In July 2014, Malone moved with his family to Chester County where he was installed as pastor of a local church. Again Malone invited the girl to come live with him and his family. The victim says that Malone began sexually assaulting her in the fall of 2014 at his home in Exton. She also said that Malone provided alcohol to her on two occasions after she turned 18 years old. The alleged assaults also resulted in the victim becoming pregnant.