× Men sentenced to prison for selling misbranded ‘performance enhancing’ drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Almuntasser “Alex” Hbaiu, 34, and Michael Kang, 46, both of Los Angeles, California, are headed to federal prison for selling misbranded ‘performance enhancing’ drugs and money laundering.

A federal judge in California, sentenced Hbaiu to 24 months in prison for distribution of misbranded drugs, and structuring financial transactions with proceeds from criminal activity of more than $10,000. Hbaiu was ordered to pay a $60,000 fine and to forfeit his interest in a house at 1806 Meadow Ridge Drive, Hummelstown, $20,000 cash and the contents of two bank accounts. Hbaiu also agreed to the destruction of all seized sexual enhancement supplements.

Kang was sentenced to one month in prison, five months home confinement and a $5,000 fine for distribution of misbranded drugs.

Criminal charges were originally brought against Hbaiu in federal court in Harrisburg in March 2013 before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo and were later transferred to California.

According to the United States Attorney’ Office, Hbaiu was involved in companies that sold drugs including “Mojo Nights,” “Libigrow” and “Blue Diamond” marketed as “all natural” versions of drugs such as Viagra. In fact, the drugs contained sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in Viagra, and Tadalafil, the active ingredient in Cialis. The misbranded “performance enhancers” products were sold on internet web sites as well as physical locations, including one in York County.

Kang headed companies in the Los Angeles area that supplied companies owned by Hbaiu with the misbranded dietary supplements and their ingredients.

Also charged with criminal conspiracy were Ahed Hbaiu, 32, of Etters in York County, Gil Conrad Dizon, 28, of Los Angeles, and Christopher Mouzon, 27, of Los Angeles. In July 2015, Mouzon was sentenced by Judge Rambo in Harrisburg to six months in prison and four months home confinement for testifying falsely before the grand jury. Ahed Hbaiu reportedly left the country and Dizon is purportedly in the Philippines. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Hbaiu was charged with conspiring to avoid the requirement that banks report cash transactions of $10,000 or more by “structuring” deposits made into various bank accounts. Hbaiu made cash deposits of less than $10,000 in accounts of family members and associates and then transferred the money to accounts controlled by him. Some of the funds “structured” in this fashion were used to pay off the mortgage on the house in Hummelstown, which was eventually titled to Alex Hbaiu. Other structured funds were used to fund the business operations of Caliber Investments, 1 Stop Sunoco Gas Station and Eclipse Builders, all located in Etters.