Lightning strike sparks fire in Leacock Township

LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police said a lightning strike started a fire at a home in Leacock Township on Wednesday night.

Flames broke out along the 3000 block of Irishtown Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. and caused about $400,000 worth of damage.

No one was home when the fire started.

Investigators said as a powerful storm system moved through the region the lightning strike caused a mass electrical failure which sparked the fire.