Clinton to win in Virginia, Georgia; Sanders to win Vermont

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have landed their first major Super Tuesday wins as they seek to tighten their grips on the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations.

CNN projects that Clinton and Trump will win the big prize of Georgia. Clinton also is projected to win the Democratic primary in Virginia, while Bernie Sanders will take his home state of Vermont.

Clinton’s victories in Georgia and Virginia will be taken as further evidence of her strength among African-American voters who she would need to mobilize in a general election, following her huge win in South Carolina on Saturday.

Voting has ended in three of 12 states with primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday, the most consequential day yet in the presidential race.

The Super Tuesday contests are a delegate bonanza for front-runners and a test of survival for others as voters went to the polls across the nation, including in the Deep South, in Colorado and Texas, in ice-bound Alaska and Minnesota.

Sanders, who is keen to challenge the growing narrative that the former secretary of state is now on track to win the nomination, hopes to halt the Clinton tide in Minnesota, Colorado and Oklahoma, in addition to Vermont.

“This campaign is not just about electing a president,” Sanders said at a rally Tuesday night in Vermont. “It is about transforming America.”

A total of 595 Republican delegates are up for grabs in 11 states of the 1,237 needed to clinch the GOP nomination in 11 states. Sanders and Clinton are facing off in 11 states for 865 of the 2,383 delegates needed to win the Democratic race.