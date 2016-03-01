× Man arrested after assaulting a child in Elizabethville

A man was arrested after assaulting a child Monday morning in Elizabethville.

Bradley Allen Dietrich, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police responded to a call at approximately 11 a.m. yesterday morning along with Dauphin County Youth and Child Services.

After being interviewed by police, Dietrich admitted hitting the child, who was his girlfriend’s daughter.

Dietrich was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.