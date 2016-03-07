× Witness saw shooter fire fatal shot on Lancaster Street

A Lancaster city police officer testified that a man witnessed his acquaintance being shot and killed earlier this year on a city block.

This testimony has led to Kendell Foster, 24, being ordered to stand trial in Lancaster County Court for the killing of Ahmeen Clanton, who was fatally shot at Howard and Shippen streets. Foster is charged with homicide and two felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

Officer Jonathan Caple testified that he was the first emergency responder to arrive on scene and found Clanton, 30, with a wound to the head. Clanton was already deceased when Caple arrived.

Detective Nathan Nickel told prosecutors about an interview with a witness who saw the shooting. That male, who was with Foster, described the shooter and his clothing to police.

This led to a search warrant being executed at an East King Street apartment, where Foster’s clothing were found. Those clothes matched those of the shooter, and were found along with a dissembled gun, which is believed to be involved in the homicide. A cut-up face mask, worn by the shooter, also was found there.

Foster is in Lancaster County Prison being held without bail.