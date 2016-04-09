Police look for suspects in an attempted robbery in Spring Grove

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
SPRING GROVE, Pa- Police are investigating after two male suspects fired shots at a door in an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Spring Grove.

According to police around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, two male suspects tried to get into the Papertown Dairy Bar and Restaurant at 267 North Main Street.

The suspects tried to gain entry using a semi- automatic black and silver colored pistol to shoot the glass door to the rear of the restaurant.

Police say the suspects arrived on foot to the parking lot and had a hand truck with them.

One suspect appeared to be a thin build white male. The other suspect appeared to be a medium to heavy build light skin black male.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Southwestern Regional Police, 717 225-1333.