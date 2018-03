Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Easter Seals is known for its help for children with disabilities, but is now taking its talents to new arenas.

The group will be holding a golf tournament at Heritage Hills and Springwood Golf Course on May 6.

Brandy Meyer, Jason Snyder and Suzanne Melby are representing Easter Seals as they give more information on the coming event on FOX43 Morning News.