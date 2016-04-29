× Bishop Gainer discharged from the hospital

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer was discharged from the hospital today and his physical condition is much improved.

A Diocese spokesman says the Bishop will be taking a period of time for rest and recuperation before returning to his normal schedule. A complete recovery from a digestive disorder is expected. He is truly grateful for all of the prayers and good wishes that he has received during his hospitalization.

Bishop Gainer was admitted to the hospital on April 22. He was not feeling well and doctors suggested routine tests and rest.

