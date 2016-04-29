Lancaster man will serve up to 15 Years for shooting that wounded a man in crossfire

Devin Garcia-Rogers, 19, plead guilty to aggravated assault and related counts, and will spend 6 to 15 years in state prison, according to Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker’s sentence.

On August 19, 2015, a 54-year-old man was shot in the back while he was walking along Columbia Avenue in Lancaster County. He continues to suffer from impairment due to the wound.

Officials say Garcia-Rogers and another man were seen on surveillance camera confronting another individual on that day. Shots were fired and two males are seen running from the scene; one male was holding a gun, the other had what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

Police determined one of these men was Garcia-Rogers. A 9MM and .45- Caliber shells were found at the scene.

Officials say Garcia-Rogers refused to say who the other shooter was in court on Wednesday.

After the shooting, Garcia-Rogers told a relative he was involved in a shootout with a man “he had beef with named J.R.”

Police found heroin, packaged for sale, inside a vehicle Garcia-Rogers drove from the scene. He also pleaded guilty to felony drug-dealing.