Brownstown Turkey Hill robbed

BROWNSTOWN, Pa.– A clerk at the Brownstown Turkey Hill location on 14 North State St. was robbed on Tuesday.

At about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk said that the suspect made motions toward the waist band of his jeans, making the clerk believe he was carrying a gun.

The clerk turned over an undetermined amount of cash to the suspect, and he fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a dark gray hoodie, jeans and black boots. He also had a black cloth across his face.

Police are still searching for the man and any information that will lead to his arrest.