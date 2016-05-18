Isolated shower threat Thursday with increasing sunshine late

GRAB THE SUNGLASSES

Sunshine is back to end the week, and that helps temperatures to warm closest to seasonal averages. Highs on Thursday are near 70 degrees, and warmer, in the lower 70 to middle 70s, on Friday. Clouds will return towards evening ahead of our next system.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK



We are still watching a storm system that could bring showers over the weekend. The greatest threat for wet weather is Saturday, with a few lingering showers extending into early Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s to begin the weekend but with sunny breaks by the second of the weekend, highs should climb to the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures finally expected to warm near our seasonal averages in the lower to middle 70s. However, a stubborn pattern may keep a few showers in the forecast for a couple of days.

