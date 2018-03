× Underground water main break shuts down US Route 30 in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa- Due to an underground water main break the 900 block of Lincoln Way East (US route 30) in Chambersburg is closed.

Emergency personnel and signage will be displayed for the detour. Officials ask that you use caution and drive safely in the area.

It is unknown how long the repairs will take and how long the traffic will be detoured.

Additional updates will be released when more information is available.