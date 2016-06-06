Student elected ‘Youth of the Year’ killed while driving to senior prom

FALL RIVER, Mass. – A high school in Massachusetts is in mourning after a student died while driving to her senior prom Friday evening.

Hannah Raposo, 18, was driving with another student to the Whites of Westport, a Fall River, Massachusetts banquet hall when she lost control and her Ford Explorer rolled over along Interstate 195, according to WJAR.

A male student was in the car with Raposo at the time of the accident, according to police, but he suffered only minor injuries. One person was ejected from the car, according to the Herald News.

Raposo had recently won the ‘Youth of the Year’ award from the Boys & Girls Club, and was set to graduate before her death.

Students on social media reported receiving an automated call from the school about the fatal accident. Fall River Schools’ Chief Operating Officer Thomas Coogan said the school’s vice principal, Taylor Brown, explained what happened to the 500 students attending the prom.

Counselors and and administrators attended the event to help grieving students.