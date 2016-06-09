Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Columbine style threat forces postponement of Manheim Central graduation

Posted 7:56 PM, June 9, 2016, by , Updated at 08:48PM, June 9, 2016
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Threats of a Columbine style shooting late this afternoon, forced Manheim Central School District officials to cancel tonight’s high school graduation ceremony.

The event was originally scheduled at the LCBC Church.

In a posting on the district’s webpage, school district officials said that the decision was made to postpone graduation after the district and Manheim Borough Police had received reports of a threat made by a student and possibly others were making threats, referencing the 1999 Columbine High School shootings.

That unidentified student has been taken custody. The investigation continues, with the possibly of more arrests.