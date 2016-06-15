Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
McCaskey grad among victims of Orlando shooting

Posted 4:04 PM, June 15, 2016
LANCASTER, PA. -- A 2010 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School was among the 49 people killed in a dance club shooting in Orlando Sunday. Geraldo Jimenez-Ortiz, 25, only attended school here for a few months, according to School District of Lancaster  Spokeswoman Kelly Burkholder. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ortiz flew to Orlando from his home in Puerto Rico on Friday to attend a concert.