McCaskey grad among victims of Orlando shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, PA. -- A 2010 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School was among the 49 people killed in a dance club shooting in Orlando Sunday. Geraldo Jimenez-Ortiz, 25, only attended school here for a few months, according to School District of Lancaster Spokeswoman Kelly Burkholder. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ortiz flew to Orlando from his home in Puerto Rico on Friday to attend a concert.