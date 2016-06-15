LANCASTER, PA. -- A 2010 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School was among the 49 people killed in a dance club shooting in Orlando Sunday. Geraldo Jimenez-Ortiz, 25, only attended school here for a few months, according to School District of Lancaster Spokeswoman Kelly Burkholder. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ortiz flew to Orlando from his home in Puerto Rico on Friday to attend a concert.
McCaskey grad among victims of Orlando shooting
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
