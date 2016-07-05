Teen loses leg, several fingers after homemade ‘sparkler bomb’ explodes

Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Posted 10:50 AM, July 5, 2016
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy lost part of his leg, multiple fingers and may be permanently blind after a homemade “sparkler bomb” exploded in front of him over the weekend.

Rowdy Radford remains in serious condition after he lit nearly 200 sparklers he tied together to make the “sparkler bomb.”

When the teen went to light the self-made homemade firework, it blew up in his face, KPRC reports.

“I just want this out, I want everybody to see this so they’ll know what happened, don’t let their kids do this. It’s not worth it,” Wendy Smith, Radford’s mother, said.

Radford was rushed to a local hospital where he has undergone several surgeries.

According to KPRC, part of the teen’s left leg was amputated, both arms need screws and pins to hold his wrists and elbow together, several fingers were blown off, his hands and face were severely burned and doctors are not sure if he will ever be able to see again.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

