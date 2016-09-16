× Poll: Which candidate is winning the ‘Transparency War’ in the Presidential Campaign?

Being transparent is what the people want when deciding between Presidential Candidates.

Forming a trust with a possible elected official is often the deciding factor in gaining votes for one party or another.

In this year’s campaigns, transparency has become a big topic with Clinton’s e-mail scandal, and Trump’s business dealings. More recently, the subject has come to light in the form of each candidate’s health and medical records.

This leads us to ask, which candidate is winning the ‘Transparency War’ in the Presidential Campaign?