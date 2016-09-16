× Tracking weekend showers and thunderstorms

SUNDAY STORMS: We’ll follow up a dry Saturday with showers and storms on Sunday. While we’ll see a shower or storm in a spot or two before 3 P.M. on Sunday, most of us stay rather dry. Then, the showers and thunderstorms become more widespread in the evening. So if you want to do something outside, do it before the evening. If you’re going to meet Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann at the Harrisburg Takes Steps For Crohn’s and Colitis, you’ll start out dry. Then, you’ll set a shower to cool you off near the end of the walk.

CLOUDIER SKIES: While we’ll have a rather cloudy weekend, you will see breaks of sun from time to time on Saturday and Sunday. The breaks of sun take our highs to 82 both days.

MORE HUMID: It will feel more humid this weekend, with Sunday feeling the most humid.

MORE 80S: We’ll have highs in the 80s all next week and sunny weather through at least Friday.

LESS HUMID: After a break from the humidity on Monday, we’ll feel more humid on Tuesday. Then, we drop the humidity for the middle of the week.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson