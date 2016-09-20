× York County grandmother accused of burning 3 grandchildren with lit cigarette

YORK HAVEN, Pa.–A York County grandmother is facing charges, accused of burning her three grandsons with a lit cigarette.

Kelly Lee Jacobs, 59, of Manchester, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of simple assault and three counts of harassment. She was arraigned September 16 and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The abuse allegedly occurred at Jacobs former home along the 500 block of Midway Road in York Haven, according to the criminal complaint.

Newberry Township police received a child line report of suspected child abuse involving Jacobs on June 15, court documents state.

Investigators spoke with Jacobs’ three grandsons, ages 7, 9 and 11, on June 29. The victims told police Jacobs burned them with a cigarette on their arms, shoulder and legs in separate incidents, according the criminal complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.