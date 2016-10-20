× Flipped over vehicle slows traffic on I83 near exit 28

Drivers are being asked to avoid the southbound lane of I83 for the next several hours due to an accident near the Strinestown/Zions View exit 28.

The incident occurred around 1:30PM just north of the southbound exit ramp.

York County 911 transmissions indicated a vehicle flipped over and ended up in the woods along the interstate.

All occupants were able to get out, according to a dispatcher.

Southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane at the site of the crash and is backed up more than a mile.

Northbound traffic also appears to be slowing at the crash site.