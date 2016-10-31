Thursday’s FOX43 Blood Drive postponed
Hillary Clinton: ‘There is no case here’ in FBI email probe

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets patrons at Angie's Soul Cafe on October 31, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. With just over a week to go until election day, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in the battleground state of Ohio. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KENT, Ohio — Hillary Clinton was defiant Monday about the FBI’s examination of a new batch of emails that might be related to her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, saying at a campaign rally, “There is no case here.”

“I am sure a lot of you may be asking what this new email story is about and why in the world the FBI would decide to jump into an election with no evidence of any wrong doing with just days to go,” Clinton said. “That is a good question.”

The Democratic Party’s presidential nominee added she felt confident that the FBI would reach the “same conclusion” as before: “There is no case here.”

As she has in the past, Clinton also said it was a “mistake” for her to use a private server during her tenure at the State Department.

The comments at Kent State University marked Clinton’s most aggressive remarks yet since FBI Director James Comey told congressional leaders Friday that the bureau has uncovered new emails that might be pertinent to Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Those emails came to light during the FBI’s probe into Clinton aide Huma Abdein’s estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old.

Just eight days out from Election Day, Clinton insisted Monday voters will not be swayed by Comey’s announcement.

“I think most people have decided a long time ago what they think about all this,” she said. “Now, what people are focused on is choosing the next president and commander-in-chief of the United States of America.”