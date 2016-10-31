× Man dressed as Freddy Krueger shot five people at Halloween party

Fox News is reporting a man, who dressed as A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, shot five people with a shotgun at a Halloween party. It happened early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said.

Reports reveal that two black men allegedly attended a Halloween party uninvited. Authorities say they started an argument inside the house, and the home owner asked them to leave.

One of the suspects, who dressed as the villain from Wes Craven’s 80’s horror movie, allegedly pulled out a shotgun and began to shoot at party-goers just before 5 a.m., Fox News reports.

“I woke up my husband and said, ‘Hey, there’s a gunshot,” said Cassie Nogueron, who lives right next door to where the shots were fired.

Nogueron speculated, “There was about five or six more after that.”

She described the scene as, “people running to their cars, running away or running to the people that were hurt.”

“My gut instinct was to see does anybody need help, was everybody okay,” Nogueron said.

Four men and one woman were shot, police said.

