Weis Markets completes store conversion in East Berlin

SUNBURY, Pa. — Weis Markets today announced it has successfully completed the conversion of 44 supermarket locations resulting from three acquisitions beginning August 1, 2016.

Weis Markets recently acquired five Mars Super Market locations in Baltimore County, Md., 38 Food Lion stores throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, and a Nell’s Family Market in East Berlin, Pa. The completion of these individual acquisitions has expanded the company’s footprint into Virginia and Delaware, and has increased its operating stores by 25 percent.

“We are pleased with the timeline and conversion process that took place over the past three months to bring these 44 units on line as Weis Markets stores— all of which are now open and proudly serving their local communities,” said Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This was a tremendous undertaking for our organization and we are very proud of our associates who helped make it possible.”

Weis Markets completed the conversion process for the majority of these stores, including 38 former Food Lions, in September, October and early November. The company also interviewed and hired more than 2,000 team members who were previously employed at the acquired locations. Weis Markets now operates 204 stores in seven states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and West Virginia.

Source: PR Newswire