Lancaster County college students react to Trump’s victory

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. - Elizabethtown College professors held a campaign post-mortem to discuss their reaction to what they call an unexpected election result. Students were able to share their thoughts on Donald Trump's win and to ask questions.

"Honestly, I couldn't believe it, but at the same time there has been that outrage. I come from a community where people are outraged about losing their jobs," said sophomore Amanda Ralff.

Some of the professors feel connecting with people over jobs helped give Trump the edge.

"I was more concerned about the social repercussions. Such as the rise of people feeling it's okay to be outwardly racist or homophobic or Islamaphobic or anti-Semitic," said sophomore, Fatima Janneh.

"I mean there is possibility for some concern, but at the same time I don't think huge acts like the marriage equality act or I don't think Roe vs. Wade are going to be overturned anytime in the near future," added Ralff.

The conversation about the election will continue inside the classroom.