Eagle Scouts honored in Hershey

The 2016 Class of Eagle Scouts from Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and York Counties were recently honored for their leadership and service to the community. FOX43’s Evan Forrester served as emcee for the 2016 Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner at Founder’s Hall this past Tuesday in Hershey.

The 2016 class of eagle scouts served the area communities provided this area with $1,094, 668.28 in service projects; totaling 46,463 service hours; through their time and the time of volunteers on their projects, according to a press release.