Missing woman found dead in vehicle in York City, possible overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Police say they are awaiting autopsy results, but believe that Sprigle died of an overdose. Police also believe that Sprigle may not have been alone at the time of the overdose and police are investigating to determine who may have been with her.

YORK, Pa.-- A York County woman who was reported missing nearly a week ago was found dead inside of a car in York City.

According to the York County Coroner, Alyssa Sprigle, 24, was found inside a vehicle at 440 Linden Avenue and Elm Terrace at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Sprigle was not the owner of the car where she was found, and police are investigating her death as suspicious.

Sprigle's family says she was last seen on December 3.

An autopsy has been scheduled for this morning.