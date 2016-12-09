Dauphin Co. public housing residents await smoking ban with concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, Pa. -- Neighbors Ashley Bailey and Maurice Jeter are both smokers. Both know they will feel the impact of an upcoming policy which will ban smoking in their Cole Crest public housing complex in Steelton Borough.

Beginning in the summer of 2018, public housing developments throughout the United States must provide a smoke-free environment for its tenants. The new policy, recently instituted by the Obama Administration's Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will go into effect 18 months after a month-long public comment session, scheduled to end in January.

"It's not a bad idea to keep (the smoking) away from the kids," Bailey said.

She admits, however, she'll likely continue to find a way to smoke, even if it means going outside during the winter cold.

Dauphin County, its 16 public housing complexes, and 725 units, is one of the 3,100 public agencies across the country forced to adapt over the next year and a half.

Once the rule goes into effect, all "lit tobacco products," such as cigarettes, cigars, and pipes will be banned from indoor living units, indoor common areas, administrative offices, and outdoor spaces within 25 feet of the complex.

Leo Agresti, the executive director of the Dauphin County Housing Authority, says his agency has spoken with tenants in the past about a potential smoking ban. Most of Dauphin County's complexes are for seniors and disabled citizens, he says, so smoking has not been a "hot-button issue."

"It's going to require a significant educational process," Agresti added. "We're going to have to go out to the residents and talk to them. Tell them why we're doing this."

HUD is implementing the rule both to improve health and quality of life inside public housing units. Preventing second-hand smoke is the central issue, Agresti says. A smoke-free policy is also expected to reduce unit damage and maintenance costs.

HUD estimates the policy will save $153 million in repairs and preventable fires. Agresti told FOX43 a smoke-free environment could lead to lowered costs of living.

Residents, however, have numerous concerns and have not been contacted by Dauphin County Housing Authority officials, which say they are waiting for the final rule to be implemented.

Jeter, who lives at Cole Crest with his wife and 16-year old daughter, wasn't aware of the policy until he heard about it Friday.

"You're going to have to think about the people who can't leave their homes," he said. "How will this affect them?"

Housing officials hope this leads to a greater number of people who decide to quit smoking. Jeter, as well as Bailey, who lives across the street, both say it's a possibility.

"My daughter keeps saying, 'Mom and Dad, it's going to kill you.' Definitely, the concern is there," Jeter says.