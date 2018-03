Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- Fire officials say the cause of a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in Lancaster County was electrical and accidental. Crews battled the flames and the frigid temperatures at the Black Gryphon, located at 54 Mount Gretna Road in Mount Joy Township, shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday.

No one was inside the building and no one was injured during the fire.

The fire started at the back of the building, and the fire marshal says the damages total about $500,000.

BUILDING-COMMERCIAL-2A MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP~54 MOUNT GRETNA RD~N HANOVER ST/MUNICIPAL LINE~AIR07~04:50:26^ — Mountville Fire (@mountvillefire) December 16, 2016