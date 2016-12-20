× York Suburban to start full day kindergarten

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County, PA. — At Monday night’s meeting, the York Suburban School District’s Board of Directors approved the administrative recommendation to implement a comprehensive full day Kindergarten program to begin with the start of the 2017-18 school year. Online registration will begin on January 3, 2017.

Dr. Tawn Ketterman, principal of Valley View Elementary, is “absolutely thrilled to be implementing full day kindergarten for all students! Our goal is to meet the needs of ALL students by providing the much needed time to explore more deeply the increased demands of the kindergarten curriculum. The full day experience will allow for richer experiences in learning and in play, and will generate a less stressful and more productive learning environment for our youngest students. From Yorkshire Elementary principal Dr. Kimberly Stoltz : “I am most excited for our youngest primary level students to enjoy a more relaxed, less hurried school day with more varied experiences.”

SOURCE: York Suburban School District