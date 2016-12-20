× 72-year-old man charged with making terroristic threats after threatening victim with handgun

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa.– A man has been charged with making terroristic threats after threatening a victim with a loaded handgun on Monday.

Frederick Keever, 72, is facing charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault for the incident.

On December 19 around 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Front Street for a report of a male showing a gun and threatening people.

Upon arrival, police found Keever outside a residence confronting a victim with a loaded handgun. However, Keever immediately complied with officers by dropping his handgun, and was taken into custody without further incident.

Keever is also being charged jointly with the New Cumberland Borough Police for a burglaries in multiple boroughs.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison.