A seasonable start to the arrival of winter

MILD AND FAIRLY QUIET

Temperatures slowly climb after a chilly beginning to the holiday week. Expect plenty of sunshine early to boost temperatures into the lower 40s the first day of winter. The

winter solstice arrives officially at 5:44 A.M. It is the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight. Daylight will increase each day now until June.

Clouds are increasing late afternoon through the evening ahead of our next system, which pivots through mainly dry Thursday. There is a small chance for a few spotty showers with the front. A few flakes may mix in too. There isn’t a lot of moisture with this system so anything we get would not cause any issues. Highs still expected in the lower 40s. We start to peel away the extra layers heading into Friday and the holiday weekend. Friday, the sunshine emerges to bring a beautiful, quiet end to the week. Highs climb to the middle 40s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

A weak frontal system swings through Saturday triggering a few showers. Rain showers not show showers. Sorry snow lovers! Most areas should remain dry, so there are no concerns for Santa’s travels or travel for anyone around the area. High temperatures are mild both days in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Next system brings a few showers Monday and more of a chance for rain Tuesday. Temperatures remain well above average and have a chance to hit the 50s both days.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist