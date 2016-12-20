× Alex Morgan: USWNT star signs for European champion Lyon

She’s conquered the world with the US Women’s National Team, and now Alex Morgan is looking to conquer Europe with her new club.

The World Cup champion and Olympic gold medal winner has left the Orlando Pride to sign a half-season contract with reigning European champion Olympique Lyon.

Her new deal will keep her at the French club until the end of the current season, which could extend to June 1 if Lyon qualifies for the Champions League final as it attempts to retain the title.

“Lyon is a team that’s world-renowned for excellence, with a roster that includes many of the greatest players in the world,” Morgan wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

“In fact, Lyon won all three possible titles last season: Champions League, French League and the Coupe de France.

“They are committed to growing women’s soccer and provide the women with first-class facilities and an unparalleled training environment on par with the men’s team.”

Difficult decision

Morgan admitted the decision wasn’t an easy one. The 27-year-old will be leaving her husband, footballer Servando Carrasco, and dog Blue, along with her former Pride teammates behind in Orlando.

“I considered signing a longer deal,” Morgan told Sport Illustrated’s Grant Wahl. “I don’t know if I necessarily feel comfortable signing something that’s 18 months.

“I want to see where I am after the six months: As a player, as a person, whether I’m happy.”

Morgan will return to Orlando Pride in early June, but will miss the start of the season and the opening of its new state-of-the-art Orlando City Stadium.

The US forward heads to France after months of speculation, during which Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas consistently tweeted to Morgan in an apparent attempt to convince her to sign.