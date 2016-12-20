Mexico fireworks blast kills at least 29; 72 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[ update, published at 9:00 p.m. ET]

At least 29 people died Tuesday in an explosion at a fireworks market in the city of Tultepec, the governor of the State of Mexico, Eruviel Avila, told CNN. Three minors will be transferred to a hospital in Texas for treatment for their extreme burns, officials said. An additional 72 people were injured.

[ update, published at 7:15 p.m. ET]

At least 22 people were killed Tuesday in an explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, according to local authorities with firsthand knowledge of the search-and-rescue effort. Tultepec is about 25 miles north of Mexico City.

TULTEPEC, Mexico – An explosion Tuesday at a large fireworks market near Mexico City injured at least 60 people, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.

The explosion took place in Tultepec -- about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City -- where pyrotechnics are a major industry.

Emergency responders are at the scene and assessing the damage, Puente said.