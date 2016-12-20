AvalancheXpress opens before Christmas for 4th time in 14 seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa., -- AvalancheXpress is officially open for the winter season.

Due to the cold weather conditions last week, AvalancheXpress opened Saturday,before Christmas, for the 4th time in 14 seasons. Last year, they did not open until the 2nd week of January.

The popular winter attraction offers snow tubing and ice skating throughout the winter months at Heritage Hills Resort in York County.

The snow tubing hill is 80 feet high and the snow is not artificial. It is a mix of snow and ice made by the resort.

For ticket and schedule information, visit http://avalanchexpress.com/