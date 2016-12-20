× Berks County teen missing since June

BERKS COUNTY, Pa — Loaria Vega-Ferrer has been missing since June 9th and according to police she may still be in the area. Vaga-Ferrer is 17-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’1″ and weighs 160 pounds. When she was last seen, she had blonde highlights in her hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Pennsylvania State Police at 610-562-6885.