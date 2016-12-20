Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, PA. - Christmas came early for some families in Central Pennsylvania, all because of the Salvation Army. It's part of the organization's 2 day Christmas Cheer Distribution event. About 100 volunteers in York City handed out toys to children, along with hundreds of food boxes to families in need. The boxes have potatoes and turkey for the families to cook for their holiday meals.

"We'll be distributing about 760 of these boxes today and another 500 some tomorrow for a total of 1,356 between the two days," said Tom Shelley, business manager of the Salvation Army York Corps.

About 2,100 local children will receive toys from the Salvation Army this year as well through the Angel Tree Program and Toys for Tots.