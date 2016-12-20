× Driver speeds off during police stop leading police on chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — During the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17 Officer Davis was on patrol in the area of N. Queen St. and E. Orange St. Davis observed a silver Mercedes E500 traveling north on the first block of N. Queen St. The driver of the vehicle had failed to turn on the headlights of the vehicle. Davis then witnessed the driver of the vehicle turn left onto W. Orange St. and nearly hit the sidewalk on the north side of the street.

Davis activated the emergency lights and initiated a vehicle stop on W. Orange St. Davis made contact with the driver and identified him as Marcus Robinson. Davis saw that Robinson showed several signs that he driving while under the influence.

While still seated in the vehicle, Robinson put the car in drive and fled the vehicle stop. Davis pursued Robinson along W. Orange St. to the 700 block of Columbia Ave. Robinson stopped and was taken into custody.

As a result of the incident, Officer Davis filed a Criminal Complaint against Robinson charging him with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Driving Under the Influence, Periods for Requiring Lighted Lamps, and Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

Robinson was held for arraignment and his bail was set at $5,000.