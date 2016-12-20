× Fleeing woman corralled by police after she falls through ice of frozen pond

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster woman, attempting to flee police on foot, is captured after she fell through the ice of a frozen pond. Meredith Calder, 41, was wanted on multiple warrants from Lancaster and York counties.

Manor Township police served the warrants Tuesday after receiving information that Calder was in their jurisdiction. Police initially spotted Calder in the Pheasant Ridge Development, and she fled on foot onto Conestoga Country Club property on Stonemill Road. There, Calder attempted to cross a frozen pond and fell through the ice.

She was able to stand in the water, but refused to come out as police demanded. Manor Township police Officer Colleen Tatara and East Hempfield Township police Officer Chris Keen went into the water and took Calder into custody.

Calder, of East Walnut Street, was treated at a local hospital before police transferred custody to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

There are no additional charges being filed by Manor Township Police.