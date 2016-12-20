× Four more charged in Flint water crisis

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Tuesday that four more people have been charged in connection to the ongoing water crisis in Flint.

Both Darnell Earley, former Flint emergency manager, and Jerry Ambrose, former finance director and Flint emergency manager, face felony charges of false pretenses, conspiracy to commit false pretenses, misconduct in office, and a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty in office. Two of the felony charges carry a penalty of 20 years in prison.

Both Earley and Ambrose have been charged for “their failure to protect the citizens of Flint from health hazards caused by contaminated drinking water,” Schuette said.

In addition, Howard Croft, former Flint director of the Department of Public Works, and Daugherty Johnson, former Flint utilities director for the Department of Public Works, are both charged with two felony charges of false pretenses and conspiracy to commit false pretenses. Both of these felony charges carry a penalty of 20 years in prison.

The total number of people charged in connection to the Flint water crisis is now at 13.

“The crisis in Flint was a casualty of arrogance, disdain and a failure of management. An absence of accountability. We will proceed to deliver justice and hold those accountable who broke the law,” Schuette said.