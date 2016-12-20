× Four people hospitalized after car crashes into house

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people have been hospitalized after the car they were riding in crashed into a home.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 600 block of Reynolds Mill Rd. near Ranch Rd. in Springfield Twp.

The car was headed southbound on Reynolds when the driver apparently lost control. The car crashed into the front of the home and flipped onto it’s side. Everyone who was injured were all in the vehicle. The homeowners were away when the accident happened.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.